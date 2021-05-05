Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking ceremony for new Omni PGA resort in Frisco

article

The PGA broke ground on its new home in Frisco with Gov. Greg Abbott in attendance.

The facility will be called the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and will include two championship golf courses, a 10-hole short course, restaurants and a hotel.

The PGA is moving its headquarters to Frisco from Florida.

The city and state offered it $160 million in economic incentives.

"The PGA is learning what the Omni has long known and what Frisco loudly preaches. Texas truly is the best state in America for doing business and it just gets better day by day," Gov. Abbott said.

The project will be near the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 380.

Advertisement

It should be open in two years.