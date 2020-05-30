Gov. Abbott activates Texas National Guard in response to George Floyd protests

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated the Texas National Guard in response to violence and vandalism after protests across the state in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Several businesses in Dallas were looted and vandalized overnight Friday after a peaceful protest started at Dallas police headquarters.

"Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated," the governor said in a statement.

This comes just hours after Gov. Abbott announced he was deploying state resources to Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio to maintain public safety following the protests.

