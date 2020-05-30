Police chief says Dallas PD will be 'out in full force' as protests continue Saturday

article

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said officers will be out in full force Saturday, as there are two more protests scheduled.

Hall and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke at a press conference Saturday afternoon, and condemned the people who looted and vandalized businesses in downtown after a protest was held over the death of George Floyd.

"This police department will not tolerate rogue vandalism. We will not tolerate tearing up our city. We will not tolerate tearing up our communities, and bringing hurt, harm, or danger to individuals who are protesting. And definately not the ones who are protecting the residents of this community," Hall said.

Dallas police said one officer was injured Friday night. However, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Hundreds of peaceful protestors were out Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Police are tweeting updates about the protestors' march, and there were no incidents reported until 4:30 p.m., when officers used gas to "disperse the unruly protesters" at the corner of Young and Akard streets.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that he will deploy state resources to Dallas and several others Texas cities to maintain public safety and ensure peaceful protests.

Galleria Dallas will be closed Saturday "in order to preserve public safety," and NorthPark Center will close at 2 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution."

