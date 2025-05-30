Gordon ISD seniors graduate despite devastating tornado damage

article

The Brief Gordon High School's senior year was cut short after an EF-1 tornado hit town on May 18, forcing the school to close early for repairs. Despite the abrupt end to the school year, the community organized a proper graduation ceremony for the ten-student senior class. Graduates reflected on the unexpected event, emphasizing the importance of not taking anything for granted after witnessing the widespread damage.



The anticipation most high school seniors feel leading to graduation was missed at Gordon High School this year after a destructive tornado caused their campus to close through the end of the school year.

Despite the stormy setback, Friday saw the 2025 graduating class of Gordon High School receive their diplomas.

Gordon Seniors Graduate

What they're saying:

"We didn’t really get to experience our last day of school because our last day we didn’t realize was going to be our last day," Hawkins said.

Valedictorian Ava Hawkins never expected her senior year would abruptly end after an EF-1 tornado stormed through town on May 18.

"Mind-blowing — something that you’d never think would happen to your town until it does," Hawkins said.

Superintendent Holly Campbell says that after the tornado, with less than two weeks remaining before the end of the school year, the district chose to close for repairs at its only school, which serves pre-k through 12th graders. The athletic facility was destroyed, the roof damaged, and plastic covered classrooms to prevent water-damage.

"Your end of year is where you get to celebrate kids and say your goodbyes.," Campbell said. "We like to have that finality, you know, that stamp at the end of the year."

Well, while the last day of school was not the farewell students expected, the community came together for a proper graduation sendoff on Friday evening.

Gordon, a city of less than 500 people. The 2025 graduating class is ten students, and nine of them were together inside a local church when the tornado hit that Sunday.

"We had no idea it was just maybe 300 yards away from us," said graduate Maddox Stewart.

Once the students saw the damage, it revealed perspective.

"And I’m grateful that no one in our community was killed because that’s… it could have been way worse, and I’m just very grateful," Stewart continued.

So, while the end of high school did not go as planned, these seniors say that’s okay, as they leave behind a message:

"To never take anything for granted, because it can all be gone in an instant."

Gordon ISD Succeeds Despite Storm

The backstory:

In part of the Gordon district's underdog story, their baseball team was suddenly unable to practice in the midst of regional playoffs after their facilities were damaged in the storm.

With the gracious help of Stephenville High School, 30 miles away from the Gordon Longhorns' Palo Pinto County location, they were able to continue preparing for the end of the season.

Due in part to the neighborly help, Gordon won their regional championship game.

What's next:

The team is next set to play in the state semi-finals on May 31.