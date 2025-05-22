Tornado damage closes Gordon ISD for the remainder of the year

The Brief Gordon ISD's school is ending the year early because of damage from this past weekend's EF-1 tornado. The school district said closing early is necessary to avoid reconstruction delays. Senior graduation will be held next weekend.



Summer is starting early for the students in Gordon ISD because of tornado damage.

Gordon ISD Closed

Gordon High School storm damage

What we know:

The school district announced its lone school, which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade, will be closed for the remainder of the year.

The facility was significantly damaged by storms that hit the area this past Sunday.

School officials said canceling classes is necessary to avoid delays to their reconstruction.

Graduation will continue as scheduled next weekend.

The backstory:

Gordon ISD has been closed since an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph hit Palo Pinto County this past Sunday.

Debris and heavy damage were reported around the football field and track. Several buildings were destroyed, and light poles were knocked down.

According to Palo Pinto County Emergency Management, 36 buildings in Gordon were damaged. Five of those sustained major damage, and one was completely destroyed.

North Texas community supports Gordon ISD

The storm damage led to a compassionate gesture from 30 miles away at Stephenville High School.

The Gordon Longhorns baseball team continued their practice at the neighboring district's facilities, allowing them to continue to prepare for upcoming playoff games.

The Texas Rangers also dropped off gift cards to Academy Sports for the athletes to purchase new items, including personal gear that may have been lost in the storm.