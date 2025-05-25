Gordon baseball wins regional championship days after tornado destroyed facilities

article

The Brief Gordon ISD's baseball team won its regional championship Saturday An EF-1 tornado last week heavily damaged their school and athletic facilities, but community support helped the team continue The Longhorns will now play Hamlin in the state semifinals on May 31.



The Gordon ISD baseball team punched its ticket to the state championship game just days after an EF-1 tornado badly damaged the team's athletic facilities.

Gordon wins regional championship

On Saturday, the Gordon Longhorns defeated Perrin-Whitt 8-4 to win the regional championship.

What's next:

The team will play Hamlin in the state semifinals on May 31.

It is Gordon's first trip to the state tournament.

Local community helps Gordon baseball team

Dig deeper:

The achievement comes after Gordon, located in Palo Pinto County, was devastated by an EF-1 tornado on May 18, leaving much of the school's athletic facilities unusable.

The damage led to a compassionate gesture from 30 miles away at Stephenville High School.

The Longhorns continued their practice at the neighboring district's facilities, allowing them to continue to prepare for upcoming games.

The Texas Rangers also dropped off gift cards to Academy Sports for the athletes to purchase new items, including personal gear that may have been lost in the storm.

The district is still raising funds to rebuild.

Gordon tornado damage

The backstory:

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in the city of Gordon with estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour. The tornado was one of seven to be confirmed in the weekend's weather by the NWS.

Gordon ISD announced on Monday that all campuses will remain closed for the rest of the week due to significant storm damage from last Sunday’s severe weather. Debris and heavy damage were reported around the football field and track. Several buildings were destroyed, and light poles were knocked down.