Good Samaritan shot after breaking up fight in White Rock

The Brief A good Samaritan was shot in White Rock after intervening in a street fight Wednesday night. The shooter was reportedly the man who was being assaulted in the initial fight. Police are currently searching for the shooter and the other individuals involved.



A good Samaritan was shot in White Rock on Wednesday night after intervening in a street fight. According to police, the shooter was the man who had been beaten.

What we know:

Dallas police were called to a shooting at Santa Anna Avenue and San Diego Drive around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man shot in the chest in the street.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital, where he is being treated for severe injuries. Police said he is expected to survive.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Good Samaritan shot (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

The backstory:

A couple was driving on Santa Anna Avenue when they saw two men assaulting another man in the street. The victim, described as a good Samaritan, stopped his vehicle, exited, and broke up the altercation.

The man who had been assaulted then walked several feet away, pulled out a gun, and opened fire on the group, striking the good Samaritan.

The shooter and the two other men involved in the initial fight fled the scene, leaving the victim in the street. His female companion, who had remained in the car, called 911.

Investigators are working to identify the shooter and the others involved in the fight.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the shooter intended to strike the good Samaritan. Police have not released information about the relationships between the three men originally involved in the fight. The identities of anyone involved have not been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.