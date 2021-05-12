Globe Life Field to host graduation ceremonies again in 2021

article

Globe Life Field in Arlington will again host graduation ceremonies this year as school districts look to large venues so they can have social distancing protocols in place.

The home of the Texas Rangers will host nearly 50 college and high school graduation ceremonies through June 13.

Graduations were the first public events held at Globe Life Field after opening last year.

The stadium will host its first college graduation starting Thursday, when the University of Texas at Arlington hosts eight ceremonies over three days.

Along with the UTA graduation, Globe Life Field is expected to host 40,000 graduating seniors from 43 high school graduations for 19 different school districts over the next month.

See the full list of graduations below:

• University of Texas at Arlington – May 13-16

• Forney ISD – May 24 (2)

• Nolan Catholic HS – May 24 (1)

• Everman ISD – May 25 (1)

• International Leadership of Texas – May 25 (3)

• Kennedale ISD – May 26 (1)

• DeSoto HS – May 26 (1)

• Birdville ISD – May 27 (3)

• Cleburne HS – May 27 (1)

• Irving ISD – May 28 (4)

• Grand Prairie ISD – May 29 (4)

• Keller ISD – May 30 (4)

• Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD - May 30 (2)

• Mansfield ISD – June 1-2 (8)

• Red Oak ISD – June 3 (1)

• Rockwall ISD – June 3 (2)

• Duncanville HS – June 7 (1)

• Lancaster ISD – June 7 (1)

• Cedar Hill HS – June 11 (2)

• Crowley ISD – June 13 (1)