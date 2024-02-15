Texas Rangers investigating deadly police shooting in Glenn Heights

The Texas Rangers and Ellis County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly police shooting in Glenn Heights.

Police were called to a robbery on Sunburst Drive on Feb. 9.

Officers spotted a group matching the description of the robbery suspects, according to police.

In a news release from the day of the incident, Texas DPS said when the officers attempted to take the men into custody, one of the suspects shot at them.

Officers returned fire, hitting and killing one of the suspects.

The officers who were involved in the shooting are now on administrative leave, as is customary during an officer-involved shooting.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are collaborating on an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Ellis County is also leading an independent investigation into the robbery.

The names of the suspects and police officers have not been released at this time.