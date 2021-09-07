Glen Rose Junior High to remain closed due to COVID-19 outbreak, Trenton and Venus ISD schools reopen

article

A North Texas school will be shut down longer than planned because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Glen Rose Junior High School in Somervell County was supposed to reopen Tuesday after closing in the middle of last week.

The school had 42 active cases, which is about one in 10 students.

The Glen Rose ISD superintendent said things are still not under control at the junior high.

No other campuses have closed.

Meanwhile, two other districts are expected to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 shutdowns.

Trenton ISD in Fannin County will reopen with a temporary mask mandate.

Students in Venus ISD in Johnson and Ellis counties will also return to campus but without a mask requirement.

Also, learning at home starts Tuesday for students at Brentfield Elementary School in Richardson ISD. They’ll be learning remotely for 10 days because of an outbreak at the school.

