Wolfe City ISD closed for week due to COVID-19 outbreak

A small school district 70 miles northeast of Dallas is temporarily closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Wolfe City ISD in Hunt County will be closed all this week and reopen on Monday, September 13.

The district has 665 students. Of those, 23 students and 8 staff are COVID-19 positive. More than 100 students were out on Friday in connection to the outbreak.

"Several grade levels at each of the four campus/centers are experiencing major staff and student absence. In a normal year, we would have 15 or less students out of school any day this week," Superintendent Anthony Figueroa said in a letter to parents.

Athletic events - including Friday's football game - are canceled or postponed.

