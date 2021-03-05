Girl Scout history exhibit opens at Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is honoring the history of the Girl Scouts this month.

A new exhibit at the mall is called "A Century of Scouting." It illustrates what Girl Scouts looked like from 1912 to the present.

The display also features photos that highlight historical moments in the program’s history.

"The history on the wall behind me shows the Girl Scouts' commitment to community service, racial injustice and to making the world a better place. It showcases what happened year after year over the last 109 years of Girl Scout history," said Jennifer Bartkowski, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

The Girl Scouts will be selling cookies outside the mall from 5-7 p.m. every Friday and from 12-7 p.m. every Saturday.