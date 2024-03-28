17-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter in Johnson County crash that killed Georgia family

A 17-year-old driver who hit a minivan head-on outside of Cleburne, killing the Georgia family inside, is now facing multiple charges, including intoxication manslaughter.

The Dec. 26, 2023 crash happened on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 17-year-old Luke Resecker was driving a pickup and crossed into oncoming traffic in a "no passing" area, hitting the Honda Odyessy head-on.

Six of the seven people inside the van were killed.

Lokesh Potabathula, 43, is the only person in the Odyssey to survive.

Potabathula lost his entire family; his wife Naveena, their 10-year-old son Kruthik and 9-year-old daughter Nishidha.

Potabathula's cousin, 28-year-old Rushil Barri and his wife's parents, 64-year-old Nageswararao Ponnada and 60-year-old Sitamahalakhmi Ponnada, also died.

The Potabathula family recently moved from Plano to Alpharetta, Georgia and were visiting North Texas during the holiday break.

Barri moved from India to the United States for graduate school and was living and working in Irving.

Luke Resecker (Source: Texas DPS)

Resecker was charged with six counts of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

His bond was set at $50,000 with monitored home confinement.

Due to an ongoing medical condition, Resecker was not able to be booked into the Johnson County Jail.

Resecker posted bond and was released.