Georgia family's remains transported to India after deadly Johnson County crash

We can now put faces to all six people killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 67, near Cleburne, in Johnson County, Texas, last Tuesday.

Texas DPS says a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 17-year-old Luke Resecker and his passenger, 17-year-old Preston Glass, entered oncoming traffic in a no-passing zone.

The speed limit is 70 miles per hour.

It's unclear how fast the Silverado was traveling, but it hit a 2021 Honda Odyssey head-on, killing six of its seven passengers.

Lokesh Potabathula, 43, is the only person in the Odyssey to survive.

He's in the hospital fighting critical injuries.

Potabathula lost his entire family; his wife Naveena, their 10-year-old son Kruthik and 9-year-old daughter Nishidha.

Potabathula's wife's parents, 64-year-old Nageswararao Ponnada and 60-year-old Sitamahalakhmi Ponnada, also died.

Lokesh Potabathula is unaware they're gone because of his condition.

Lokesh Potabathula

Ashok Kolla of the Telugu Association of North America facilitated transporting the remains of the family to India, where they're originally from.

"We transported them yesterday morning," said Kolla.

The Potabathula family recently moved from Plano to Alpharetta, Georgia and were visiting North Texas during the holiday break.

The sixth person to die in the crash was 28-year-old Rushil Barri, a cousin of Lokesh Potabathula, who was driving them.

As FOX 4 reported last week, Barri moved from India to the United States for graduate school and was living and working in Irving.

His mother in India is in a state of shock.

"It’s been four years for her when she last saw Rushil, who came here with a lot of hopes and dreams," said Kolla.

Kolla's organization is in contact with Potabathula's sisters in India.

One plans to come to the U.S. to help him along his lengthy road to physical and emotional recovery.

"It's a tragedy," said Kolla.

It's unclear if or when charges might be coming for the 17-year-old males in the truck.

Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing and those two remain in critical condition in a hospital.