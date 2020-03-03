Genevieve Collins holds lead in Republican primary for US House District 32

Two years ago, political newcomer Colin Allred took down Pete Sessions for the seat in the 32nd Congressional District, made up of Dallas, the Park Cities and parts of Richardson, Garland, Sachse and Wylie, and the Republicans are now looking to take it back.

Allred faced no Democratic primary opponent, and it appears he will take on Genevieve Collins.

Early voting results show that Collins leads the four other candidates in the Republican primary, and is currently above the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.

If those number hold, Collins will face off against Allred in the general election in November.

