Gators spotted at Lake Worth in Fort Worth

By FOX 4 Staff
Fort Worth
FOX 4
Courtesy: Jimmy Martin Jr.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A few gators, including one that looked to be about 10-feet long, were spotted at Lake Worth in Fort Worth this weekend.

Jimmy Martin Jr. happened upon the gators while out for a hike.

He said there was the big one and two smaller gators, and he watched on for more than an hour as they sunbathed.

Martin said he had heard there were gators at the lake, but this is the first time he’s seen one.

Courtesy: Jimmy Martin Jr.