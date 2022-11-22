Average Texas gas prices fall below $3 for the first time since January

With millions of Texans hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, drivers are seeing the cheapest gas prices in months.

AAA Texas says the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97.

Texas has the cheapest gas in the country, according to AAA.

Nationwide, the average gallon of gas costs $3.64.

It is the first time the state gas price average fell below $3 a gallon since mid-January.

Market analysts say the falling gas prices are due to sinking oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is selling for less than $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year.

AAA Texas says 4 million Texans are planning to travel at least 50 miles away from home this Thanksgiving, with 3.6 million driving.

Cheapest Gas in Texas

McAllen-Edinburg $2.77 Corpus Christi $2.79 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.79 Sherman-Denison $2.80 Victoria $2.83

Most Expensive Gas in Texas