Dallas man who drowned 6-year-old stepdaughter in bathtub to be executed Tuesday

A Texas inmate is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday night for the killing of his estranged wife and his 6-year-old stepdaughter nearly 14 years ago.

51-year-old Gary Green was convicted for the murder of 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and Jazzmen Montgomery in 2009.

Green stabbed Armstead more than two dozen times at their home in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas before drowning Jazzmen in a bathtub.

He also stabbed one of Armstead's sons, but decided to stop after he begged for his life.

Green is set to die by lethal injection in Huntsville, Texas.

His lawyers say they have no plans to appeal the execution.

If Green is executed he would be the fourth inmate put to death in Texas so far this year.