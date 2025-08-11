Garland Police investigate after male prisoner dies in custody

article

The Brief A male prisoner at the Garland Detention Center was found unresponsive and later died at a hospital on August 10. The individual had been booked on fentanyl and tampering with evidence charges and had been hospitalized for feeling ill just one day prior. The Garland Police Department and the Dallas County DA's office are currently investigating the cause of death.



The Garland Police Department is working with the Collin County Medical Examiner and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office to find the cause of death for an inmate who died Sunday while in police custody.

Garland Inmate Dies

What we know:

According to Garland Police, paramedics and police were called to the Garland Detention Center around 5 p.m. for a male prisoner who was found unconscious and unresponsive.

The inmate has been identified as 31-year-old William Hunter Kimbrough, of Allen, TX.

Officials with Garland P.D. say Kimbrough was arrested on Aug. 8 and booked on charges of possession of fentanyl and tampering with evidence.

Records indicate Kimbrough complained on Saturday that he felt ill, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. After being examined by medical staff, he was released from the hospital and returned to custody.

Kimbrough was found unresponsive on Saturday during the routine jail check. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Because of the investigation, Garland Police say no other information will be released at this time.