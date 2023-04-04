Garland police ask for help finding suspect in deadly home invasion

Garland police are asking the public to help them track down a suspect involved in a deadly home invasion last month.

Investigators say four men broke into the Woodlands at the Preserve apartments, in the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue on March 18.

The intruders got into a shootout with the resident inside and two of the suspects, 27-year-old Terrail Moore of Dallas and 28-year-old Darrian Lowery of Mesquite, were killed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Desmond Whitaker (Courtesy: Garland Police)

26-year-old Desmond Whitaker of Dallas was also arrested on March 29 and charged with Capital Murder.

Garland police says they are still looking for 22-year-old Williams Wilson of Dallas in connection with the robbery and shooting. Wilson is also expected charged with Capital Murder upon his arrest.

Williams Wilson (Courtesy: Garland Police)

The suspects can be charged with Capital Murder because they were attempting to commit a felony which resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

No charges have been filed against the resident.