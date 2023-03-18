Home invasion suspects fatally shot by resident at Garland apartment, police say

Police said two home intruders were shot and killed by a resident of a Garland apartment complex after he said they forced their way into his apartment early Saturday morning and shot at him.

This happened just after 2:30 a.m., when Garland PD officers were called about a burglary with shots fired at the Woodlands at the Preserve apartments, in the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue.

Responding officers found two men who had been shot. One was inside an apartment, and the other was just outside.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

The person living in the apartment told police the two suspects forced their way into his apartment and started shooting at him.

He said he was defending himself when he returned fire.

Garland police are continuing to investigate this case and why the apartment was targeted.