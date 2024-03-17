Shooting at party in Garland leaves 20-year-old dead

Garland police are working to find the shooter who opened fire at a party overnight Saturday, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old Dallas man.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., in the 4900 block of Captains Place.

Responding officers found Drevon Bowman with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Featured article

Investigators said there was a "disturbance" at a party, which led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating to find out who opened fire.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.