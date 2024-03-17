Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at party in Garland leaves 20-year-old dead

By
Published 
Garland
FOX 4

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are working to find the shooter who opened fire at a party overnight Saturday, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old Dallas man.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., in the 4900 block of Captains Place.

Responding officers found Drevon Bowman with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Featured

Driver who crashed into Garland apartment, killing 71-year-old, had medical emergency, police say
article

Driver who crashed into Garland apartment, killing 71-year-old, had medical emergency, police say

Garland police said, as of right now, the driver who had the medical emergency before the fatal crash will not be charged.

Investigators said there was a "disturbance" at a party, which led to the shooting.

Police are still investigating to find out who opened fire.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.