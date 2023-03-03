Dallas 14, 15-year-olds charged with murder

The Garland Police Department filed murder charges against a 14 and 15-year-old from Dallas.

Police filed the charges for the killing of 22-year-old Quincy Lee Branch on Feb. 5.

Branch's body was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building.

Investigators later found he had been shot.

Another 19-year-old man was found near the crashed car who had also been shot, he was taken to the hospital.

READ MORE: Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

The 14-year-old was already in custody on an unrelated charge when the new charge was added.

The 15-year-old is also in custody.

Both are being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

Photos and names will not be released due to the suspects' ages.

Police say their investigation is still underway.