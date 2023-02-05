Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

article

Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning.

This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the 4600 block of Saturn Road.

Responding firefighters and officers found a car that had struck an apartment building and was on fire.

They worked to evacuate nearby apartments as the fire spread to the building.

First responders also found two people inside the car, and they were found to have gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where police said Quincy Lee Branch, of Dallas, was later pronounced dead.

The other victim in the car, a 19-year-old man from Fort Worth, is expected to survive.

Police said Branch’s death is being investigated as a murder.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.