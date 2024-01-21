Man fatally shot after argument over dog in Garland, police say

Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night that investigators said happened after an argument between neighbors.

Police said 18-year-old Isaiah Kellough has been charged with murder.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m., when police believe a fight started between neighbors about a dog in the 1600 block of Running River Road.

The fight then escalated to a shooting.

Police said the victim, 33-year-old Rontarious Hamilton, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

After talking with family members and witnesses, police arrested Kellough for the shooting.

According to police, the fight was between Hamilton and a family member of Kellough, but the 18-year-old was the one who pulled the trigger.

Police are working to find out why Kellough made the decision to fire the gun.

"Permanent outcome to a temporary situation and you've got multiple families involved here that are in pain. You obviously have the deceased, and then you have the shooter’s family," Garland PD PIO Matt Pesta said.

Hamilton’s family said he leaves behind two children.