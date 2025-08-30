Garland man arrested for Hunt County newborn's murder

article

The Brief Andrew Garza of Garland was arrested this week for allegedly killing a newborn. The baby died back in November at a home in Royse City, which is in Hunt County. Garza is now charged with capital murder of a person under the age of 10.



A man from Garland was arrested this week for the murder of a newborn this past November.

What we know:

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Andrew Garza at an apartment complex in Garland on Wednesday.

Investigators believe he’s responsible for the death of 3-week-old Jonah Garza at a home in Royse City back on Nov. 24, 2024.

The baby was taken to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas and pronounced deceased. Following an autopsy, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide.

Hunt County Sheriff’s investigators were able to obtain a warrant this week for Garza on a charge of capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

He is being held in the Hunt County jail with a bond set at more than $1 million.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not yet released details surrounding the baby’s death.

It's not clear how Garza is related to the child.

There’s no word on a motive.