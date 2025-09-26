Garland gun store broken into for second time by use of vehicle

The Brief Thieves used a U-Haul truck to try to break into a Garland gun store. The attempted robbery was thwarted by concrete barriers, and no guns were stolen. Police are investigating a possible connection to a similar crime in Lewisville where suspects were arrested.



In a strange repeat of history, would-be thieves have once again used a vehicle to break into a Garland gun store.

No guns were stolen, and in fact, police say the suspects didn't even get inside the building.

Garland gun store break-in

Garland gun store incident

What we know:

A group of thieves used a U-Haul to plow into Keenan Allemond's Garland gun shop, Lateral Limits, early Friday morning.

The suspects are seen on surveillance video around 2 a.m., trying to enter the back of the shopping center off of Broadway.

If you look closely, one looks extremely young, with a hood over his head and holding a bolt cutter. The would-be thieves had no luck.

An hour later, they brought in the box truck, crashing it into the storefront. But quickly, it was clear they weren't getting inside. The suspects climbed into two silver-colored vehicles and took off.

The failed operation was thwarted by these concrete barriers installed by Lateral Limits last year.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Garland gun store incident

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified. Garland police say they are working alongside Lewisville police.

This morning, a vehicle matching the description was used in another crime in Lewisville, and suspects were taken into custody.

Detectives from both departments are working to see if they are connected to the Garland incident.

'Like déjà vu'

What they're saying:

"Like déjà vu all over again, instead this time it wasn’t a Kia. It was a much larger U-Haul," Allemond said.

Around one year ago, an SUV plowed through the front of Lateral Limits. As it backed out, one of the thieves even got tangled in the debris.

Related article

It was a similar story: A group of young suspects unsuccessfully robbed a gun store, as no guns were on display.

What's next:

Fast-forward to Friday, and the shop is boarded up once again. There was less damage this time, but Allemond is brainstorming even more security measures, because he would rather not relocate.

"The citizens of Garland have paid my bills the past five years, and I don’t want to do that to them because of these groups of people," Allemond said.