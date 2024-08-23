The Brief A group of thieves used a Kia to smash into the Lateral Limits gun store in Garland on July 19. Despite the damage, the thieves only came away with two knives and a flashlight. Garland police say they have leads, but no arrests have been made.



Garland police are looking for a group of thieves who used a Kia to smash their way inside a local gun store.

Police say at this point they have not made any arrests, but they do have leads.

Surveillance video shows a silver Kia pull up to the strip mall on Broadway Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. on July 19.

A man in dark clothing and a hood gets out and looks through the front window of Lateral Limits.

He gets back into the Kia and backs it up.

Seconds later, others dressed in similar clothing exit the back.

The driver then floods it, plowing the Kia through the front of the store.

The Kia makes multiple attempts to back out and the group pours into the store.

At one point, you can see one of the thieves get caught in the debris as the Kia backs away.

"He had to back the car out to basically rip the gate down. When he did, it took the gate, the storefront, everything with it," said Keenan Allemond, the owner of Lateral Limits.

Once inside, the young men holding backpacks do a quick sweep of the store and realize there aren't any guns on display.

The thieves grab two knives and a flashlight before running off.

Allemond and Garland Police officers arrived to find extensive damage, glass and debris, with the Kia still sitting out front.

Since the robbery, Allemond has been sleeping inside his store.

"I didn’t feel comfortable with plywood standing between these dudes again and my life savings. So I basically lived here for the last month," Allemond said.

This week, his storefront was finished with concrete barricades and an inside locked gate.

"I just want people to know our stuff is safed up. It’s a difficult task to get your hands on our stuff. That’s the big thing, and we want the community to know that this is going on and this is a problem. People need to be more aware," Allemond said.

This isn't the first time Lateral Limits has been targeted by thieves.

Allemond says this is the third time his shop has been burglarized since it opened four years ago.

In 2021 and 2023, the incidents were smash and grabs.

The owner has fronted the repairs so far, which is close to $20,000.