Garland DWI suspect in crash that killed 13-year-old has bond terms altered

Jeremy Spencer remains out on bond after Garland police say he caused the crash that killed 13-year-old Brooklyn Moran in September 2022.

Spencer appeared in court Thursday for a hearing.

His defense team asked a Dallas County Judge to release Spencer's work tools.

The items have been sitting in the impounded pick-up truck Spencer was driving when investigators say Spencer admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, slamming head-on into the vehicle being driven by Moran's mom.

The mother survived along with a friend.

"I don't even remember getting hit," Brittney Moran told FOX 4 on Wednesday night.

Detectives believe Spencer was drunk or high, or both, at the time of the crash.

At Thursday's hearing it was revealed that Spencer tested positive for cocaine and meth on three separate occasions in the days following the crash.

At the time, a different judge ordered Spencer to also undergo urinary analysis testing three times per week.

Spencer's bond supervisor testified he's been clean since Nov. 1, 2022.

The defense asked the judge to do away with the urinary analysis requirement. The state agreed.

"However I'd like the defendant to be on notice that if he does come up positive again that is indicative of recent use and the state will be filing motion immediately to find his bond insufficient," said a prosecuting attorney.

The judge ordered that Spencer must wear a SCRAM device.

"An ankle monitor that tests for the presence of alcohol through the sweat, as well as his breathalyzer to test for alcohol and drugs," said Charles Soechting Jr., the civil attorney for the Moran family.

Soechting was in court Thursday asking that the judge to not allow Spencer to retrieve any documents that were inside his totaled pick-up truck.

The judge agreed.

"We believe there were items in that truck that show where he was working that day, what he was drinking that day, where he was going and what led to this crash," Soechting said.

Spencer made no comment as he left court Thursday.

Moran's mother couldn't be in court because she's still undergoing physical therapy related to the crash.

"What they've suffered in unimaginable, its indescribable."

The judge also allowed for an interlock device to be removed from a vehicle belonging to Spencer's family, so they can sell it.

Spencer's license is suspended, but he had to sign an affidavit swearing he will not drive any vehicle.

The judge also watned Spencer that any further violation could lead to his bond being revoked, which means he'd remain in jail until his criminal case goes to trial.

