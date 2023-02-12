Family of teen killed in Garland convenience store shooting still hoping his killer is caught

The families of three murdered teenagers are still left with no answers about where the accused shooter is, even after his own father was convicted for his role in the capital murders at a convenience store in Garland back in 2021.

Police believe Abel Acosta, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, left the country and likely had help doing so.

His father was convicted of capital murder on Friday and sentenced to life without parole for driving his son to and from the crime scene.

But Richard Acosta claims he does not know where his son is.

Xavier Gonzalez, 14, was one of three teens shot and killed inside the convenience store.

Police said Abel, who is still on the run, had a prior dispute with two victims: 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. Investigators said there was no history with Gonzalez, who was waiting to buy tacos for his grandparents.

"He was an innocent bystander. That’s all he was," Xavier’s uncle, Rafael Gonzalez, said. "He had nothing to do with it."

Gonzalez’ grandfather owns a ranch in Hunt County. His family said everything about the ranch, from the sounds of a tractor rolling, to sheep bleating, and kids playing, reminds the family of Xavier.

"This was his life, being at the ranch," Xavier’s mother, Lluneli Lopez, said.

Lopez said he would joke that he owned the ranch.

"To all of us, he would say that ranch is mine, I’m letting my grandpa borrow it only," she recalled. "The little cabin back there, that’s where he would come and spend the night when he would come over here."

The day after Christmas in 2021, Xavier went home to Garland and never returned.

"They took something very precious to our family," Rafael said.

Richard Acosta, the father of the suspected shooter, was convicted of capital murder on Friday for his role as the getaway driver.

RELATED: Garland Convenience Store Shooting: Accused shooter’s father found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

"Because that guy’s not the one who pulled the trigger, but he had something to do with it because he drove him," Rafael said.

He recalled that he took his nephew hunting on the 150-acre ranch the weekend of his murder.

"And I said what are you doing? He said, oh, nothing on the phone. I said, let’s go. Let’s go hunt," he said.

Xavier was wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance footage when he died.

"He was just sitting there minding his own business, waiting for his taco, he was on the phone. He didn’t know what was going on," Lopez said. "It was hard to watch the video. It was hard."

But as difficult as it is for Xavier’s family to see and discuss his death, they wanted to speak with FOX 4 to let everyone know who he was.

"It’s just been so hard without him," Lopez said.

"He wasn’t a kid that was looking out to be out on the street doing something he ain’t supposed to. He knew better, because that’s how we raised him," Xavier’s uncle said.

A kid who loved horses, a kid who loved working with his grandfather, and a kid senselessly taken way too soon, whose spirit they’ll always remember through the sights and sounds of the ranch he knew best.

READ MORE: Teen Garland triple murder suspect still on the run

Where is Abel Acosta?

Garland Police Department investigators believe additional family members helped him flee and he could be in Mexico.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

It can be done anonymously.

There is $10,000 of reward money for information leading to an arrest.