North Texas police officer accused of indecency with a child

A Gainesville police officer was arrested on Thursday on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Officer Dustin Duncan submitted his resignation shortly after his arrest.

The Cooke County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation into Duncan.

"The Gainesville Police Department reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and accountability. Any behavior that violates our code of conduct, the law and in turn the trust placed in law enforcement officers will not be tolerated," said Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips in a statement.

GPD says further details cannot be released because it is an ongoing investigation.

Dustin Duncan (Source: Gainesville Police Department Facebook Page)

According to a previous social media post from the department, Duncan was hired in May 2020 after graduating from the Collin College Law Enforcement Academy. Prior to that, he worked for the city as a mechanic.

Duncan was released on bond.