Gabby Petito case: Body found at Wyoming search site matches description of missing Florida woman

Gabby Petito, the missing Florida woman whose case captivated the nation, has apparently been found dead near Grand Teton National Park, the FBI announced Sunday. But there’s still no sign of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida without her.

While they have yet to make an official identification, the FBI said the human remains were "consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito."

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," Agent Charles Jones explained.

No cause of death was immediately apparent," Jones noted.

"I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby's family," he added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Petito, 22, was reported missing over a week ago after Laundrie returned to their North Port home along with the van the couple had been traveling in. The 23-year-old was named a person of interest in the case, but he himself later went missing and has not been seen since.

Multiple law enforcement agencies spent the weekend combing the swampy Carlton Preserve in Venice. Laundrie’s parents picked up his car there on Tuesday, then reported him missing late Friday.

Search teams did not find anything of note in the 25,000-acre preserve before wrapping for the day Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the search for Gabby was underway out west, not far from where the traveling couple had last been seen together.

The FBI on Sunday said law enforcement agencies were searching the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area "located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park."

Graphic via FOX News

A family traveling through Grand Teton National Park posted a video Sunday morning that they believe shows Gabby Petito’s van on Aug. 27 – two days after Petito last spoke to her mother.

At about 1:40 into the video, posted by the account "Red White & Bethune," the family drives past a white van parked by the side of the road. It was not immediately clear if the van, in fact, belonged to the couple, but the FBI focused its search on that park.

A park ranger on the road to Spread Creek Campground on September 19, 2021 near Moran, Wyoming. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

The FBI is now asking anyone who was in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area at Grand Teton between August 27-30 to comb through any photos and video they may have to look for her van or any possible sighting of Gabby and/or Brian. The agency says anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI to submit tips.

Moments after the FBI's announcement Sunday, North Port police said they were "saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased."

"Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home," the agency tweeted. "We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers."

An attorney for the Petito family thanked law enforcement for their efforts, but said the family was not yet ready to issue their own statement.

The Laundrie family's lawyer, meanwhile, issued a statement calling the news "heartbreaking."

"The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family," Steven Bertolino said.

MORE COVERAGE: