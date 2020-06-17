FWPD officer still in critical condition after weekend chase

article

A Fort Worth police officer remains in critical condition after being hit by a stolen car during a police chase.

The chase started Saturday night when police tried to pull over a car after having determined it was stolen.

Officer Matthew Brazeal was hit as he put out stop sticks on the North Freeway in west Fort Worth.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and has had several surgeries already.

Police said the driver, 38-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr., was captured outside a home in far west Fort Worth.

He is facing multiple charges including attempted capital murder.

