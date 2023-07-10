'Funky Town Fridge' that helps fight food insecurity stolen from Fort Worth location

Bold thieves hit a free community food project in Fort Worth right where it hurts.

Now, they're looking to replace an expensive refrigerator that fed families in need.

The Funky Town Fridge is part of a non-profit outreach that helps provide for people facing food insecurity. It was stolen off of Village Creek Road and Berry Street in the Stop Six community of East Fort Worth.

The fridge was one of five that offer families in need access to fresh food and other items.

Founder Kendra Richardson is asking for help in returning it to its rightful place.

"There's a senior apartment complex. There's a halfway house. There's an apartment complex full of kids and families, and now somebody has essentially come and taken food out of their mouths because they got greedy," she said.

Richardson says the location was the first with a brand-new appliance at a cost of more than $2,200, and it had only been in place for three weeks.

All other locations have used fridges.

Richardson says she plans to find a better way to secure the appliances.

HOW TO DONATE: https://www.funkytownfridge.org/donate