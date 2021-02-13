Funeral arrangements announced for North Texas Congressman Ron Wright

article

Funeral arrangements have been announced for North Texas U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who died after contracting COVID-19.

He will lie in repose Friday, Feb. 19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, from 2-7 p.m.

A funeral will then be held for Wright on Saturday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.

Both events will be open to the public, and people can RSVP at https://wright4congress.com/funeral.

Wright, who represented District 6, which includes southeast Tarrant, Ellis, and Navarro counties, had been battling lung cancer, and was the first sitting member of Congress to die after battling COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to send donations to the following charities: Mission Metroplex/Mission Arlington, Metroplex Women’s Center, Traffick911, and The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.