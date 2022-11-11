Groundstop lifted after fuel pump fire at DFW Airport

A fuel pump fire at DFW Airport temporarily grounded flights on Friday morning.

The airport tweeted that its DPS team was able to put the fire out and shut off the pump.

Just after 12:30 p.m. the airport said the airlines' fuel contractor restored operations at their facility and continued to fuel up planes.

DFW said it will take some time to get fueling operations back to normal.

The airport says if you are scheduled to fly in or out of DFW today to check with your airline for your flight status.