1 person stabbed in Frisco neighborhood; suspect wanted

The Brief Frisco police confirmed that one person was stabbed in the Grayhawk neighborhood on Sunday night. The victim was treated at the hospital and later released. Police would not release any details about that person. The suspect is still at large.



What we know:

The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Plum Valley Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood near FM 423 and Eldorado Parkway.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The victim’s gender and age were not released, and no description of the suspect was released.