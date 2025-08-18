Expand / Collapse search

1 person stabbed in Frisco neighborhood; suspect wanted

By
Published  August 18, 2025 11:41am CDT
Frisco
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Frisco police confirmed that one person was stabbed in the Grayhawk neighborhood on Sunday night.
    • The victim was treated at the hospital and later released. Police would not release any details about that person.
    • The suspect is still at large.

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Grayhawk neighborhood on Sunday night.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Plum Valley Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood near FM 423 and Eldorado Parkway.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

The victim’s gender and age were not released, and no description of the suspect was released.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Frisco Police Department.

FriscoCrime and Public Safety