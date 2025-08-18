1 person stabbed in Frisco neighborhood; suspect wanted
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Grayhawk neighborhood on Sunday night.
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Plum Valley Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood near FM 423 and Eldorado Parkway.
The victim was treated at the hospital and released.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
The victim’s gender and age were not released, and no description of the suspect was released.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Frisco Police Department.