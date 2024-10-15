Former Frisco police officer charged with stealing from police organization

article

The Brief Former Frisco police sergeant Colby Hill has been charged with theft by a public servant. Frisco PD says Hill stole money from the Frisco Police Officers Association. Hill was the treasurer of the group.



A former Frisco police officer has been charged with stealing money from the Frisco Police Officers Association.

Sergeant Colby Hill, a 12-year veteran of the department who served as the Officers Association treasurer, submitted his resignation in August.

Frisco police launched an investigation into the alleged theft.

An arrest warrant for theft by a public servant was issued for Hill and he turned himself in to the Collin County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility on Oct. 3.

"To wear a badge as a police officer is a position of public trust. This former officer not only betrayed the trust of the community, but he also betrayed the trust of our FPD family. He stole money from his colleagues intended for benevolence and used it for his own personal gain. Hill should be held to account for his criminal actions, just as our community would expect for anyone who engages in such conduct," said Frisco police chief David Shilson in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX LOCAL MOBILE APP TODAY

Frisco police did not say how much money was believed to be stolen.

The Frisco Police Officers Association is an independent organization that is not affiliated with the City of Frisco.