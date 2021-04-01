Frisco physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient during massage

article

A Frisco physical therapist is charged with sexually assaulting a patient.

Investigators say a patient of 50-year-old David Renner reported he sexually assaulted a woman during what was supposed to be a therapeutic massage session in 2019. She reported the incident a few days after it happened.

The woman had been hospitalized for a hip injury at Baylor Scott and White in Carrollton where Renner was a contracted employee. The hospital later suspended him and prohibited him from returning.

After a Denton County grand jury indicted Renner this week, he was arrested and booked into the Denton County jail.

Renner has worked throughout North Texas. He is currently working at UT Southwestern Medical Center as a physical therapist in Frisco.

Carrollton police are trying to find out if there are others with similar claims.