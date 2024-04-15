Shiba Inu puppy stolen from Frisco Petland store

article

Police are searching for the woman who stole an 11-week-old puppy from a pet store in Frisco.

It happened on Saturday evening at Petland Frisco near the intersection of Preston Road and Gaylord Parkway.

Security cameras captured images of a woman who appeared to be wearing a wig walking into the store and stopping in front of a black and white Shiba Inu puppy.

She reportedly asked to interact with the dog. A staff member brought her the puppy and took her to a socialization room.

Minutes after the staff member left the room, the woman can be seen looking around. She quickly walks out of the store with the puppy in her arms.

Cameras also captured her driving away in a black Dodge van.

Petland said the female Shiba Inu puppy is already microchipped. Anyone who scans her should now see that she was stolen.

Petland Frisco is also offering a reward for the puppy’s safe return.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department.