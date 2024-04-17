Man wearing a disguise returns stolen puppy to Frisco pet store

A Shiba Inu puppy stolen from a Frisco pet store over the weekend has been returned.

Petland Frisco said a man wearing a disguise brought the puppy into the store and left it with staff late Tuesday night. The store did not say how the man was disguised.

A check of the puppy, who was microchipped, confirmed that it was the stolen animal. A vet examined the dog and determined she was healthy.

"We were really worried," said Kennel Manager Marce Narváez in a statement released on Wednesday. "We didn’t know if she was eating, if she was drinking water or playing. We feel they are our family more than puppies… We are really happy right now to have her again."

Frisco police are still looking for information about the woman who originally stole the 11-week-old dog.

The woman reportedly asked to play with the animal in a socialization room. When the staff member left the room she then walked out of the store with the Shiba Inu in her arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.