Frisco PD officer arrested, fired for inappropriate relationship with 17-year-old student

A school resource officer with the Frisco Police Department has been arrested and fired after police said they found he was having an inappropriate relationship with a Frisco ISD student.

John Hoover, 35, has been charged with sexual performance of a child.

The investigation into Hoover began August 8, and he was fired by Frisco PD three days later.

Following the investigation, Hoover, who has been with Frisco PD since September 2011 and was most recently assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit, was arrested on the second-degree felony Friday after police found he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old.

Few details were released about the allegations against Hoover, other than he "induced a person younger than 18 years of age to engage in sexual conduct."

Anyone who may have any further information about Hoover is asked to call Frisco PD at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

