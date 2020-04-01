Frisco orchestra students bringing hope with virtual performance of 'See You Again'

Some high school orchestra students in North Texas came up with an innovative way to perform together during the pandemic.

The students from Liberty High School in Frisco virtually collaborated on a performance of Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.” The video turned out amazing.

Director Julia Blackstock said she came up with the idea after talking to student leaders about ways to boost morale. The song seemed like the perfect piece.

“We are a very close family and a lot of the kids were really missing seeing us and seeing each other and making music,” she said.

The viral video now has more than 300,000 views on Facebook and is bringing smiles to the faces of people in the community.

“We really were just intending it for our little orchestra family but the sentiment at the end is the same for everybody,” Blackstone said. “The message of music speaks loud and clear.”

Advertisement

Assistant Director Victoria Lien said the students plan to continue practicing on their own and will be getting lessons on Skype. But they are taking requests and hope to collaborate again in the future.

The orchestra students are also hoping to work with the school’s band and choir to perform the alma mater.