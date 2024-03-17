Frisco officer-involved shooting being investigated by Texas Rangers

article

Frisco police said a burglary call led to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex near Legacy Drive and Lakehill Boulevard, west of the Dallas North Tollway and north of 121.

When officers arrived, police said they found an armed suspect, and shots were fired by the officers.

No further details were released about what led officers to open fire.

Police said no officers were injured, but have not said if the suspect was struck.

It’s unclear if the suspect was taken into custody, or if there were any arrests, but police said there is no threat to the public.

Texas Rangers are now investigating.