Frisco man sentenced to 75 years for stabbing Lyft driver in attempted child kidnapping plot

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The Brief Antwain Karmen Williams, 20, was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to the severe knifepoint carjacking of a Lyft driver in Frisco. Digital evidence showed Williams stole the car as part of a plan to kidnap a 13-year-old child, while already wanted for child exploitation. The ride-share driver suffered life-threatening injuries, including a slit throat and deep cuts to his hand, but survived following emergency surgery.



A 20-year-old Frisco man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for stabbing a Lyft driver at knifepoint and stealing his vehicle as part of a plot to kidnap a child, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced.

Antwain Williams sentenced

Antwain Karmen Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Frisco police responded to a 911 call on Dec. 16, 2024, reporting a carjacking at knifepoint. Officers arrived to find the driver suffering from life-threatening knife wounds, including a slit throat and a severely cut hand. The victim survived after undergoing emergency surgery.

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Investigators quickly identified Williams as the passenger through ride-share data provided by Lyft. Records showed that Williams also had an outstanding arrest warrant for sexual performance of a child involving a 13-year-old victim.

Snapchat messages recovered from Williams' phone revealed he intended to steal a car that night to kidnap the child. Law enforcement tracked Williams as he fled in the stolen vehicle, crashed into another car, and was taken into custody by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Justin Diaz.

Following his arrest, Williams offered conflicting accounts, initially blaming a fictional person before claiming the Lyft driver had locked him in the car and that he attacked only to escape. However, prosecutors presented damning digital evidence, including a Snapchat photo of Williams smirking while holding the stolen keys with the caption "we mobile baby," alongside messages stating "I’m boutta get a car."

During the sentencing trial before Judge Jim Pruitt, jurors heard evidence regarding the robbery, the pending child exploitation case, and a pattern of additional misconduct. Detective Walker Martin testified about phone records detailing Williams' illegal relationship with the child victim. Jurors also learned that Williams had spoken sexually with a 14-year-old, recorded and posted unauthorized videos of sexual encounters with two former girlfriends who were 16 and 17 at the time, and threatened to physically harm another individual upon release.

What they're saying:

"This man attacked a hardworking Lyft driver at knifepoint, nearly killing him with a slit throat and severe wounds, as part of a plan to kidnap a 13-year-old child," Willis said in a statement. "A Collin County jury heard the full evidence and delivered a 75-year sentence. Our community won’t tolerate this kind of violence."

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding suspected child sexual exploitation to submit anonymous tips online at www.cybertip.org or contact local law enforcement.