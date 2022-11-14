Frisco ISD to consider student bathroom, library book and rezoning policies

The Frisco school board will discuss some controversial topics including student bathrooms, library books and rezoning at its meeting Monday night.

It will be a busy night for the trustees as they discuss several proposed policies.

They are considering requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their gender assigned at birth.

Currently, Frisco ISD does not have an official bathroom policy. Instead, campus staff works with a student and their parents if a student feels uncomfortable using a particular bathroom.

The district said it will continue that practice. And in a vast majority of these situations, the student’s family chooses to have them use a private, single-use bathroom.

The board will also provide an update on how the district is handling library book reviews.

It’s considering an application process for reconsideration committees, which would allow parents to assist with reviewing books that are challenged.

As of last week, 307 books have been removed because they did not meet the district’s guidelines.

Also, Monday night, trustees will vote on attendance zones for the next school year.

The district said the maps have evolved since first proposed, and they’re looking at exceptions for students completing their last year of elementary or middle school.

The proposed zoning changes come as Frisco ISD prepares to open two new campuses next school year.

Monday night’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.