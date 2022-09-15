Frisco high school students arrested for injuring disabled person

article

Frisco police said two high school students have been arrested for the assault of a disabled person at Lone Star High School earlier this week.

The assault happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, though Frisco police were made aware of it the next day.

Resource officers identified the suspects as students who attended the school.

Police arrested two juveniles and charged them with injury to a disabled individual, a 3rd degree felony.

The names of the students will not be released, as they are juveniles.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.