Frisco 3rd-grade teacher arrested, charged with invasive visual recording

Published  February 18, 2026 6:54am CST
Frisco
Frisco police are investigating the actions of a 3rd grade teacher who faces a charge of 'invasive visual recording'.

The Brief

    • Michael Cheek, 48, a third-grade teacher at Phillips Elementary, was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony.
    • Frisco ISD has placed Cheek on administrative leave and banned him from all district property. Officials confirmed he hasn't been on campus since the allegations surfaced.
    • While a new teacher has been placed in the classroom, police have not yet released details on the number of recordings or students involved.

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police and the Frisco Independent School District are investigating a third-grade teacher arrested and charged with invasive visual recording.

Frisco elementary teacher arrested for invasive visual recording

Michael Cheek (Frisco Police Department)

What we know:

Michael Cheek, 48, a teacher at Phillips Elementary School, was arrested by Frisco police following the allegations. According to a district statement, Cheek has been placed on administrative leave and is barred from all district property. Officials confirmed he has not been on campus since the allegations surfaced.

Cheek faces a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording. If convicted, he faces 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

The district told FOX 4 it is supporting Phillips Elementary students and staff as a new teacher takes over the classroom. The district is cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have released few details regarding the incident. It remains unclear what was recorded, how many recordings exist, or how many students may be involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Frisco police and an official statement from Frisco ISD.

