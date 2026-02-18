Frisco 3rd-grade teacher arrested, charged with invasive visual recording

The Brief Michael Cheek, 48, a third-grade teacher at Phillips Elementary, was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony. Frisco ISD has placed Cheek on administrative leave and banned him from all district property. Officials confirmed he hasn't been on campus since the allegations surfaced. While a new teacher has been placed in the classroom, police have not yet released details on the number of recordings or students involved.



Frisco police and the Frisco Independent School District are investigating a third-grade teacher arrested and charged with invasive visual recording.

Frisco elementary teacher arrested for invasive visual recording

Michael Cheek (Frisco Police Department)

What we know:

Michael Cheek, 48, a teacher at Phillips Elementary School, was arrested by Frisco police following the allegations. According to a district statement, Cheek has been placed on administrative leave and is barred from all district property. Officials confirmed he has not been on campus since the allegations surfaced.

Cheek faces a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording. If convicted, he faces 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

The district told FOX 4 it is supporting Phillips Elementary students and staff as a new teacher takes over the classroom. The district is cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have released few details regarding the incident. It remains unclear what was recorded, how many recordings exist, or how many students may be involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department.