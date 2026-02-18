Frisco 3rd-grade teacher arrested, charged with invasive visual recording
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police and the Frisco Independent School District are investigating a third-grade teacher arrested and charged with invasive visual recording.
Michael Cheek (Frisco Police Department)
What we know:
Michael Cheek, 48, a teacher at Phillips Elementary School, was arrested by Frisco police following the allegations. According to a district statement, Cheek has been placed on administrative leave and is barred from all district property. Officials confirmed he has not been on campus since the allegations surfaced.
Cheek faces a state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording. If convicted, he faces 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
The district told FOX 4 it is supporting Phillips Elementary students and staff as a new teacher takes over the classroom. The district is cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have released few details regarding the incident. It remains unclear what was recorded, how many recordings exist, or how many students may be involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Frisco police and an official statement from Frisco ISD.