Frisco dancer to compete in one of the world's most exclusive ballet competitions

A North Texas ballet dancer is preparing for the competition of a lifetime.

Sebastian Bondar of Frisco has been dancing since he was 12.

Now, the 18-year-old's dedication has earned him a spot to compete in the prestigious dance competition Prix de Lausanne.

"It's one of the most exclusive and competitive ballet competitions in the world," Bondar said.

It's an honor which could gain him recognition from some of the world's most prominent ballet companies.

The selection process involved sending a 10-minute video to a selection committee.

Bondar says he almost didn't even apply for the competition.

"I had never even dreamed of applying. I never thought I was good enough, to be honest, and finally worked up the courage this year," he said."To my surprise, I was accepted. I always thought it was something I wasn't quite ready for yet but, here I am."

Bondar will head to Switzerland as one of just 44 male dancers selected from 500 applicants around the world.

"I'm one of only 7 boys in the U.S. selected to have gone to compete and there are only 10 girls from the U.S., so it's very, very selective," he said.

For Bondar, dancing is in his blood.

"My dad was a competitive ballroom dancer in Ukraine before moving to the U.S. My mother was a ballerina at Washington School of Ballet and she trained there, even trained in Paris a bit as a teenager," he said.

He says his parents are his biggest supporters.

"They're very proud. They put in an incredible amount of work to further my career," Bondar said.

The competition starts Sunday and wraps up Feb. 4.