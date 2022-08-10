Fried charcuterie boards, deep fried BLT among the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas announced the finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards. It’s a competition that brings out the best in fried food.
This year’s theme is Treats of Texas, highlighting the ingenuity of the state fair concessionaires.
The finalists in the savory category include:
- Chicharron Explosion Nachos
- Deep Fried BLT
- Deep Fried Lasagna Roll
- Fried Charcuterie Boards
- Holy Biscuit
In the sweet category the finalists include:
- Cha-Cha Chata
- Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream
- La Bluebonnet
- Peanut Butter Paradise
- The Ultimate Brookie Monster
The top 10 finalists will compete for titles of Best Taste in the savory and sweet categories. There’s also an award for the most creative.
The winner will be announced on Aug. 28.
The 2022 state fair runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.