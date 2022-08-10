Fried charcuterie boards, deep fried BLT among the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists

article

The State Fair of Texas announced the finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards. It’s a competition that brings out the best in fried food.

This year’s theme is Treats of Texas, highlighting the ingenuity of the state fair concessionaires.

The finalists in the savory category include:

Chicharron Explosion Nachos

Deep Fried BLT

Deep Fried Lasagna Roll

Fried Charcuterie Boards

Holy Biscuit

In the sweet category the finalists include:

Cha-Cha Chata

Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream

La Bluebonnet

Peanut Butter Paradise

The Ultimate Brookie Monster

Thousands of seasonal jobs available for State Fair of Texas

The top 10 finalists will compete for titles of Best Taste in the savory and sweet categories. There’s also an award for the most creative.

The winner will be announced on Aug. 28.

The 2022 state fair runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.

State Fair of Texas music lineup released for 2022